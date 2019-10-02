Bronny James Jr. is one of the biggest names in youth basketball and it's not just because he is the son of LeBron James. Bronny has been all over the court this past couple of months and has been putting together some pretty incredible highlight-reel plays. At just 14 years old, Bronny has proven himself to be a more than capable dunker and has been showing off his skills whenever he can. The young star is about to embark on a season of high school basketball with Sierra Canyon and fans are excited to see what he can do next.

The summer is where Bronny really shined and just recently, he dropped a mixtape showing off some of his best plays. The video, which can be seen below, is pretty exciting and if you're a basketball fan, you can't help but look towards his future and contemplate what he might become.

There are rumblings that once Bronny hits 18, he'll be primed and ready to go to a premier college in NCAA basketball. If that's the case, Bronny's talents will be getting national attention and it will certainly make for an interesting few seasons of coverage. Perhaps we'll even see Bronny on the court with his dad one day.

