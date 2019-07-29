There is no denying that LeBron James is one of the best players basketball has ever seen. Having said that, it shouldn't be a surprise that his children are also pretty gifted when it comes to the game of basketball. LeBron's oldest son, Bronny James Jr, has been making waves as a high school basketball player and at the age of 14, some feel as though he can be a future college star. Others are already going a step further with Bronny, saying that he has the potential to make the NBA someday and maybe even play with his dad.

In an interview with Yahoo! Sports, Rivals.com recruiting analyst Corey Evans talked about Bronny and the progress he's made over the last few years.

“But from a quick glance, he’s made significant progressions over the last year in terms of skill set, improving as an athlete and getting bigger, taller and stronger," Evans explained. "You hate to project four or five years in advance, but right now everything adds up to him definitely being an NBA prospect.”

Other analysts have been saying the same thing so it's clear that there is some excitement around the young player. At 14, nobody is a perfect athlete so there is certainly time for Bronny to develop his game and become a problem for opposing players in the future. He's already dunking and posterizing people, so things are looking up. The future of the game is in good hands.