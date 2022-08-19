LeBron James has had a solid signature sneaker run over the past 20 years. LeBron is known for delivering some fantastic shoes, although most fans will tell you that he peaked during his time in Miami. Either way, the Nike LeBron line continues to shine, and in 2022, fans will be getting the Nike LeBron 20, which is likely to drop closer to the start of the NBA season.

While playing in Europe, LeBron's children Bryce and Bronny have been able to show off the LeBron 20. In the images below courtesy of Complex Sneakers, both brothers could be seen wearing a light green, pink, and brown colorway. It is a very unique offering that puts various contrasting colors together.





Just a few weeks ago, Bronny and Bryce wore a pair of Nike LeBron 20s during a workout, although that colorway was a simple black, red, and gold. The silhouette even drew some strong reactions from the likes of Kevin Durant, who said "no disrespect to those other joints, but these may rival the 1s and 3s as the best in your collection."





With the Nike LeBron 20 on the horizon, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.