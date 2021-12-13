The Denver Broncos honored Demaryius Thomas during Sunday's win against the Detroit Lions by bringing just ten men onto the field and taking a delay of game penalty. Thomas died, last week, at the age of 33.

The crowd chanted "DT" as the team left Thomas' "X" receiver position vacant during the opening play.



Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

The organization also included a No. 88 decal on Denver's sideline and player helmets.

"We are devastated and completely heartbroken by the sudden, tragic passing of Demaryius Thomas," the Broncos said in a statement following the former wide receiver's death. "D.T. was beloved by our entire organization, his teammates and coaches, and our fans. Recently retiring as a Bronco, we were very much looking forward to celebrating Demaryius for years to come as one of the greatest players in franchise history."

Legendary quarterback Peyton Manning, who played with Thomas on the Broncos from 2012–2015, praised Thomas' character after his passing: "DT was a better person than he was a player, and he was a Hall of Fame player. That tells you how good of a person he was. He treated my kids like they were his own. He was there for every teammate's charity event. ... Absolutely devastated."

