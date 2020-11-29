The Denver Broncos entered Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints without a quarterback available to play after all four rostered QBs were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Starting QB Drew Lock has now apologized for not wearing a mask around Jeff Driskel, who tested positive for COVID-19, Thursday.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

"In a controlled and socially distanced area, we let our masking slip for a limited amount of time. An honest mistake, but one I will own," Lock wrote in a statement. "I sincerely apologize and I fully understand why these safety precautions are so important. Doing the right thing for a majority of the time is not good enough.

"I pray for my teammates' health, safety and success today. I look forward to getting back on the field next week. Go Broncos.''

The NFL's COVID-19 guidelines dictate that masks must be worn around other players.

The team did not forfeit the match, opting to start practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton under center. Hinton played as a duel-threat quarterback at Southern Durham high school.

Lock, Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles are not experiencing any coronavirus symptoms.

The Broncos enter Week 12 at 4-7 and third in the AFC West.

