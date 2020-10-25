mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BROKEASF Enlists Rich The Kid On Energetic New Single "Flute"

Alexander Cole
October 25, 2020 12:50
Image via BROKEASF

The production on "Flute" lives up to its name.


BROKEASF continues to make a name for himself as one of the more energetic young artists coming out of Florida. At just 18 years of age, BROKEASF has been able to cultivate a nice fanbase for himself and has even garnered the attention of big artists. This is especially true on his brand new track called "Flute" which just so happens to have a future from Rich The Kid, who is a well-established name at this point. 

This track definitely lives up to its name as we are met with some booming 808s and you guessed it, a looping flute line. The flute has become a lot more popular amongst hip-hop instrumentals over the years, and with "Flute," BROKEASK makes it the focal point.

Check out the track below, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, we mopping you
Catch em flocking too
And then wÐµ chopping you
If you roll then I'm rocking too
We got lots of tools

