BROKEASF Enlists Rich The Kid On Energetic New Single "Flute"

BROKEASF continues to make a name for himself as one of the more energetic young artists coming out of Florida. At just 18 years of age, BROKEASF has been able to cultivate a nice fanbase for himself and has even garnered the attention of big artists. This is especially true on his brand new track called "Flute" which just so happens to have a future from Rich The Kid, who is a well-established name at this point.

This track definitely lives up to its name as we are met with some booming 808s and you guessed it, a looping flute line. The flute has become a lot more popular amongst hip-hop instrumentals over the years, and with "Flute," BROKEASK makes it the focal point.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, we mopping you

Catch em flocking too

And then wÐµ chopping you

If you roll then I'm rocking too

We got lots of tools