Brokeasf Comes Through With Latest Project "Life Of A Hard Knock"

Madusa S.
June 20, 2021 16:24
Life Of A Hardknock
BROKEASF

It's his second full-length project of the year.


Brokeasf has been gaining traction by making waves on SoundCloud and Instagram. The Florida native's unique style of rap blends elements of the midwest rap and Chicago drill, curating a tasteful combination of the two popular hip-hop sub-genres into his sound. He gained further notoriety with his breakout track "Comments," garnering millions of plays on streaming services and YouTube. 

He followed up the success of "Comments" by unleashing his first full-length effort WRONG 1 at the top of the year. In addition to his breakout track, the album featured appearances from the likes of Rich The Kid, Quando Rondo, and 42 Dugg. With such an impressive feature lineup on his first project, it's no surprise the relative game newcomer is headed towards the top of the game.

While he utilized features from fellow members of the game for his first project, his latest effort Life Of A Hard Knock is entirely a solo endeavor. The 12-track project features the Florida rapper laying down bar after bar over different drill beats, slowing it down on tracks like "Sorry Baby" and "Ain't Enough."

Stream Life Of A Hardknock and of course, let us know your thoughts down in the comments. 

Tracklist 

1. Drop

2. Sorry Baby

3. Headshot Em

4. Fight To Live

5. Dont Be Scared

6. Pounds 

7. Jack N Jill

8. Ain't Enough

9. Shake Out 

10. Don't Stop

11. Pop Out

12. Chill With Me

