BROKEASF & 42 Dugg Bring The Energy On "How"

BROKEASF is a bubbling artist who has captivated fans with his energetic style that features some hard lyrics and flows that are impossible to ignore. Meanwhile, 42 Dugg has also proven himself to be an artist to watch, as he blew up during the early stages of 2020, with some fans even saying he was snubbed by the likes of XXL. Now, the two artists are joining forces with a brand new single called "How."

On this track, both artists trade verses on an extremely hard trap beat that is filled with booming 808s and piercing synths. Lyrically, both artists take jabs at their foes while establishing their dominance in the rap game.

Be on the lookout for more music from these artists, in the future.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bitch you be acting like a clown and yeah I fucking hate it

Bitch imma drip until I drown until I'm 80

But we will knock you off your shit for acting like you made it

Peeping all that fake shit, them diamonds they fugazi