BROKE BOii Aims To Be The Next Big Teen Rap Star With 'Gnarly' EP

You'll see him hit the stage if you're planning on heading out to The Summer Smash Festival in Chicago this coming August, so get familiar with budding Los Angeles-bred rapper BROKE BOii by way of his new EP titled Gnarly.

Celebrating his 18th birthday today, BROKE BOii is doing everything in his power to prove that he can roll with the big boys at such a young age. With Gnarly, the fresh-faced emcee kept it short-yet-sweet with just three songs but made sure you could get lit to any of them. "No Keys" is classic turn-up trap, filled with bars of braggadocio and all the things you talk about when you're young and new to the game. The title track "Gnarly" is a bit more melodic, although sonically still makes you want to get up and get lit. "Miami" is a proper closing track, which out of the three could easily be considered a standout. Producer Ron Sizzle handled beat duties for all three songs, so consistency is definitely felt throughout.

In short, BROKE BOii set out to make an easy listen of an EP that could help you get into the mindset of summertime even before June 21 comes around. We think he may have accomplished that, but we'll let you all make that decision for yourselves after giving this one a spin or two.

Also, The Summer Smash Festival 2021 goes down over three days between Aug 20 - Aug 22. Cop your tickets to see BROKE BOii, along with acts like A$AP Rocky, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Latto, Coi Leray, Pooh Shiesty and many more by clicking here.

Listen to the Gnarly EP by BROKE BOii below, and go send him a birthday shoutout today on his 'Gram (see above) if you're feeling the flow.

Tracklist:

1. "No Keys"

2. "Gnarly"

3. "Miami"