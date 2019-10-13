mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Brodinski Taps Doe Boy For New "Gang" Single

Milca P.
October 13, 2019 03:36
Gang
Brodinski & Doe Boy

Brodinski curates another fire collab.


Parisian producer Brodinski is prepping the arrival of his Evil World album set to get here on October 24th. 

Ahead of its delivery, he's come through with a teaser in the form of the Doe Boy-assisted "Gang" track, effectively blending elements of trap and techno to make for a unique listen.

"I recorded this in Atlanta with Doe Boy a while ago now but I think he’s been evolving as one of the most interesting and solid street artists in recent years,” Brodinski revealed of the cut's origins. “Originally from Ohio, he’s been affiliated with Freebandz and been cultivating his unique style even more recently. I’m honored to have him on the project, that’s also why I wanted to bring him into some new territories and sounds with ‘Gang’.”

Quotable Lyrics

All of this sauce, I be spillin' shit 
Covered in flavor, I'm drippin' shit 
I had the young niggas killin' shit 
Pull up with Dracos, they drillin' shit

Brodinski
