BROCKHAMPTON's "SUGAR" Is A Standout On Their Album "GINGER"

BROCKHAMPTON released their fifth studio album GINGER on Friday, and fans have been soaking in the Los Angeles-based hip hop collective's vibe ever since. They'd previously shared their singles "BOY BYE," "I BEEN BORN AGAIN," "NO HALO," and "IF YOU PRAY RIGHT," but the second track on the album, "SUGAR," is a noteworthy addition.

Ryan Beatty is responsible for the melodic chorus as the lyricists stick to the theme of GINGER and deliver rhymes that are emotional and oftentimes introspective. "Some stuff I feel like you just can’t control," Kevin Abstract told Rolling Stone. "I don’t know what makes a song connect anymore, and I don’t think people really know. Our album is very summery right now. Even though it’s maybe rooted in sadness, the goal is to make it feel right and to uplift and to help people get through."

Quotable Lyrics

And she gave me all I need for the night, 40 suffice

Morally alright but I need some advice

And I know that I'm acting foolish

Could you pick me up around noon-ish?

Half a blunt, yeah, we coolin'

Twist it up, putting on OutKast

I'm the taxi, and yeah, we cruisin'