Today, boy-band extraordinaire Brockhampton has unveiled their latest endeavor, and it's set to be a big one. Enter what may very well be the most wholesome tour name of all time: Heaven Belongs To You. Following the release of their fifth album Ginger, which many have deemed as a return to form of sorts, the boys of Brock have officially revealed a healthy string of North American dates - complete with a pair of Canadian stops.

And they won't be alone for the bulk of the duration. Critically acclaimed rapper Slowthai has already been confirmed as the opening act, and why wouldn't he be? He helped bring Ginger's "Heaven Belongs To You" track to life, so it's only wise they return the favor. Should you be interested in attending what's sure to be a grand old time, check out the complete list of dates and venues below. Tickets are set to hit the market on Thursday, August 29th, and can be purchased here.

10/26 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

10/27 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

10/30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

11/1 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren*

11/3 - Las Vegas, NV @ Day N Vegas

11/5 - Fresno, CA @ Rainbow Ballroom*

11/8 - Palo Alto, CA @ Frost Amphitheater*

11/9-11/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

11/13 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre*

11/14 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory*

11/15 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater*

11/17 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore*

11/19 - Miami, FL @ The Fillmore*

11/20 - Altanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy*

11/22 - New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden*

11/24 - Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena*

11/25 - Washington DC @ The Anthem*

11/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore*

11/29 - Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum*

11/30 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple*

12/3 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory*

12/4 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom*

12/6 - Chicago, IL @ Aragron Ballroom*

12/9 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom*

12/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium*

*With Slowthai

