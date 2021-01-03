Brockhampton rose to prominence in 2017 thanks to their Saturation series which received critical praise and fan support. The trilogy was dropped in the span of a year and at the time, it was looking like Brockhampton was about to speedrun superstardom. For the most part, they did although there were some hiccups along the way. In 2019, they released their album Ginger although, since that time, the group has been fairly quiet minus a few singles sprinkled throughout the early stages of 2020.

Now, it seems like Brockhampton is gearing up to release something as they took to Instagram yesterday with a video teaser of what appears to be a brand new project. As you can see in the clip below, there is a computer with two options: new light or old light. Upon clicking New Light, various Brockhampton members appear in video game form, all while a new song is played in the background.

At the end of the video, we get a screen that says "The Light Is Worth The Wait," which perhaps means the new album is called The Light, although there doesn't seem to be any concrete information on this.

Either way, Brockhampton is back which is something that will certainly have the Twitter stans excited.

Noam Galai/Getty Images