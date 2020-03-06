mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Brockhampton Shares "Sugar (Remix)" Ft. Dua Lipa, Ryan Beatty, & Jon B

Erika Marie
March 06, 2020 00:45
Brockhampton brings on an unlikely group of artists to collaborate on the remix to their single "Sugar" from their August 2019 album "Ginger."


They may have released their album Ginger back in August 2019, but Brockhampton aren't quite finished breathing new life into one of the record's tracks. "Sugar" is a fan favorite from Ginger, and Brockhampton has returned with a remix to their beloved song featuring Ryan Beatty, Dua Lipa, and Jon B. 

The remix opens with a recognizable Usher melody from one of the Atlanta singer's classic hits before easing into the chorus. The blend of vocals complement "Sugar" quite nicely, and the interesting mix of singers may seem like an unlikely group but they all pull othings together quite nicely. Last year, Kevin Abstract told GQ that Brockhampton wanted to make an album that was more uplifting.

"Feel-good. Not too sad and like, 'Oh, our life sucks,'" he said. 'Just more like, 'Just enjoy what's in front of you.' Check out the remix to "Sugar" and let us know if you catch the "feel-good" vibe.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't wanna pick and see you out (I don't, no shade)
Pressed up on my body, like no doubt (I don't want no doubt, no doubt)
I don't want us movin' too fast (Play your part, play your part)
(That's a damn shame
But it gon' make your man insane)

