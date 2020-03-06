Brockhampton Shares "Sugar (Remix)" Ft. Dua Lipa, Ryan Beatty, & Jon B

They may have released their album Ginger back in August 2019, but Brockhampton aren't quite finished breathing new life into one of the record's tracks. "Sugar" is a fan favorite from Ginger, and Brockhampton has returned with a remix to their beloved song featuring Ryan Beatty, Dua Lipa, and Jon B.

The remix opens with a recognizable Usher melody from one of the Atlanta singer's classic hits before easing into the chorus. The blend of vocals complement "Sugar" quite nicely, and the interesting mix of singers may seem like an unlikely group but they all pull othings together quite nicely. Last year, Kevin Abstract told GQ that Brockhampton wanted to make an album that was more uplifting.

"Feel-good. Not too sad and like, 'Oh, our life sucks,'" he said. 'Just more like, 'Just enjoy what's in front of you.' Check out the remix to "Sugar" and let us know if you catch the "feel-good" vibe.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't wanna pick and see you out (I don't, no shade)

Pressed up on my body, like no doubt (I don't want no doubt, no doubt)

I don't want us movin' too fast (Play your part, play your part)

(That's a damn shame

But it gon' make your man insane)