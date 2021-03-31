BROCKHAMPTON has been readying a return for a minute now, having recently set the table for their comeback album Roadrunner. Following a pair of mysterious visual teasers, the self-declared "boy band" delivered a brand new single in "Buzzcut," featuring a guest appearance from hip-hop's favorite auteur Danny Brown; you can listen to the trippy cut right here.

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Now, BROCKHAMPTON has come through with the complete tracklist to their upcoming body of work, sharing it alongside Roadrunner's album artwork. Clocking in at a reasonable thirteen songs, the project looks to feature appearances from Danny Brown (whose contribution we already heard), JPEGMAFIA, A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, Sogone Soflex, Charlie Wilson, and Baird. For the most part, however, Roadrunner will be occupied by the group's extensive lineup.

It should also be noted that BROCKHAMPTON has locked in a complete box set release scheduled for Friday, April 9th, which means we'll be receiving the album next Friday. It's been a decent enough wait since we've heard a studio album from the collective, with their fifth studio album Ginger having arrived in August of 2019. And if Kevin Abstract is to be believed, Roadrunner will be the first of two projects dropping this year -- their last.

Check out the tracklist, guest appearances, and artwork for Roadrunner below.

1. BUZZCUT (feat. Danny Brown)

2. CHAIN ON (feat. JPEGMAFIA)

3. COUNT ON ME

4. BANKROLL (feat. A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg)

5. THE LIGHT

6. WINDOWS (feat. SOGONE SOFLEX)

7. I'LL TAKE YOU ON (feat. Charlie Wilson)

8. OLD NEWS (feat. Baird)

9. WHAT'S THE OCCASION?

10. WHEN I BALL

11. DON'T SHOOT UP THE PARTY

12. DEAR LORD

13. THE LIGHT PT. II