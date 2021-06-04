BROCKHAMPTON Reloads "ROADRUNNER" With New Songs

With over a dozen members, BROCKHAMPTON is one of the biggest hip-hop groups out. They've got a huge fanbase, experimenting with different sounds on each new project as they continually introduce new and fresh voices to the crew. Following the release of their latest album ROADRUNNER, the guys have returned with a plus pack featuring four new songs, including a feature from ssgkobe.

Adding onto the tail-end of the album, which originally featured Danny Brown, A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, JPEGMAFIA, and more, BROCKHAMPTON has tacked on a few extra songs. Including two versions of "JEREMIAH," a wild posse cut called "SEX," and "PRESSURE / BOW WOW" with ssgkobe, the boy band is back in full force.

Listen to the latest additions to the album below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. BUZZCUT (feat. Danny Brown)

2. CHAIN ON (feat. JPEGMAFIA)

3. COUNT ON ME

4. BANKROLL (feat. A$AP Rocky & A$AP Ferg)

5. THE LIGHT

6. WINDOWS (feat. SoGone SoFlexy)

7. I'LL TAKE YOU ON (feat. Charlie Wilson)

8. OLD NEWS (feat. Baird)

9. WHAT'S THE OCCASION?

10. WHEN I BALL

11. DON'T SHOOT UP THE PARTY

12. DEAR LORD

13. THE LIGHT, PT. II

14. PRESSURE / BOW WOW (feat. ssgkobe)

15. SEX

16. JEREMIAH - RMX

17. JEREMIAH - ORIGINAL