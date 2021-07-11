Brockhampton Goes Heavy With The Basketball Metaphors On "MVP"

Brockhampton has become a hip-hop supergroup over the past few years and they have been able to grow their profile with each new release. The group has gotten so big that they are now featured on the soundtrack for what should be the biggest movie of the summer. Of course, we are talking about Space Jam: A New Legacy which is set to drop on July 16th. The official soundtrack to the film came out on Friday, and Brockhampton's new track MVP is front and center on the project.

Dom McLennon starts the track off with some fast and energetic bars that are filled with references to basketball. Matt Champion, Joba, and Kevin Abstract all have big parts in the song, and as you will hear, the whole track is filled with the rambunctious fervor you would expect from the group. It is the perfect song for the Space Jam universe, and you can check it out down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Give me the rock, and I'ma show you all the ways to be the MVP

Even if you own a bank, you still can't check me

See, I was born for this, I ain't the type to sport technique

And I ain't waitin' for a catch, you better accept me, ya dig?