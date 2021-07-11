mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Brockhampton Goes Heavy With The Basketball Metaphors On "MVP"

Alexander Cole
July 11, 2021 11:06
197 Views
10
1
Image via BrockhamptonImage via Brockhampton
Image via Brockhampton

MVP
Brockhampton

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Brockhampton brings the energy to the "Space Jam: A New Legacy" soundtrack.


Brockhampton has become a hip-hop supergroup over the past few years and they have been able to grow their profile with each new release. The group has gotten so big that they are now featured on the soundtrack for what should be the biggest movie of the summer. Of course, we are talking about Space Jam: A New Legacy which is set to drop on July 16th. The official soundtrack to the film came out on Friday, and Brockhampton's new track MVP is front and center on the project.

Dom McLennon starts the track off with some fast and energetic bars that are filled with references to basketball. Matt Champion, Joba, and Kevin Abstract all have big parts in the song, and as you will hear, the whole track is filled with the rambunctious fervor you would expect from the group. It is the perfect song for the Space Jam universe, and you can check it out down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Give me the rock, and I'ma show you all the ways to be the MVP
Even if you own a bank, you still can't check me
See, I was born for this, I ain't the type to sport technique
And I ain't waitin' for a catch, you better accept me, ya dig?

Brockhampton
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  197
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Brockhampton Space Jam: A New Legacy Soundtrack space jam Space Jam: A New Legacy mvp new song
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Brockhampton Goes Heavy With The Basketball Metaphors On "MVP"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject