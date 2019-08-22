BROCKHAMPTON Delivers "No Halo" A Day Ahead Of "Ginger" Release

In 24 hours, BROCKHAMPTON's highly-anticipated project Ginger will have been released. The hip hop collective has dropped "Boy Bye," I Been Born Again," and "If You Pray Right" in the last few weeks, and this time around, they've shared "No Halo." This latest single is the first of their stream of releases to have a feature as Deb Never makes an appearance.

You'll find "No Halo" to be a more mellow track than the previous selections delivered by BROCKHAMPTON, but the laid back vibe doesn't take away from the talent. The single comes with an accompanying music video, as did the others, that plays into the same surreal and ethereal artistic vision. To celebrate the release of Ginger, BROCKHAMPTON has announced that they're hosting a Friday Therapy private release show, free of charge to their fans. Check it out and let us know what you think about BROCKHAMPTON's latest effort.

Quotable Lyrics

Do I matter? I'm ecstatic, I'm depressed

Mother, God's special mess, never had no halo

Trippy, I can barely hike it out of bed

Time bomb under it, persuading you to hop in

Hmm, options, runnin' out of options