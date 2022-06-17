Brockhampton Covers Kool & The Gang's "Hollywood Swinging"

Kool & The Gang are one of the most legendary funk groups of all-time and their song "Hollywood Swinging" has been a staple of pop culture. This song has appeared in games like Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, as well as countless movies. Now, the song has been reappropriated by Brockhampton who are covering it as part of the soundtrack of Minions: The Rise Of Gru.

The song contains the instrumental everyone knows and loves, all while featuring the voices of Kevin Abstract, Don McLennon, and Matt Champion. This is a cover that will likely polarize fans of the original, but given this is a kids movie, it shouldn't be surprising that Brockhampton was asked to give their interpretation.

You can check out the new song, down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Came a real long way to make it here

Ain't nothin' you could do to change it here

It's a party on the moon, the gang is here

No games in here, we reign in hÐµre