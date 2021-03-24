The massive, genre-fluid boy band BROCKHAMPTON has been much quieter than usual since dropping off its fifth studio album Ginger on August 23, 2019, but it looks like fans of the collective won't have to wait much longer to hear new BROCKHAMPTON music. Two weeks after uploading the mysterious "Meet The Roadrunners" teaser to YouTube, Kevin Abstract has let his Instagram followers that a new music video and single from BROCKHAMPTON will arrive later today.

In the Instagram post, Kevin Abstract shared two pictures — one in which he's seen sitting in a director's chair and another showing the cover art for BROCKHAMPTON's next single. Titled "BUZZCUT," the self-described boy band's next offering will arrive tonight when its music video drops, and thanks to Kevin Abstract's post, fans now know that Detroit artist Danny Brown will be featured on the single.

From an official title to a release window, information regarding BROCKHAMPTON's sixth studio album has been incredibly scarce, so it's exciting to see that the collective is officially making its return and, hopefully, starting its album rollout with the release of "BUZZCUT." The fact that Danny Brown is also featured on the single definitely raises anticipation for it, so fans will be able to check it out when it drops later tonight.

Are you excited for BROCKHAMPTON's next chapter?