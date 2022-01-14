Brockhampton are taking an indefinite hiatus and have canceled all tour dates scheduled after Coachella 2022. The group explained their decision in a statement on social media, Friday.

“Brockhampton’s upcoming shows at the O2 Academy Brixton in London and at Coachella will be our final performances as a group. All other tour dates are canceled, effective immediately," the group announced. "Refunds for all tickets and VIP packages will be available at the point of purchase. Following these four performances, we will be taking an indefinite hiatus as a group.”



Brockhampton was founded by Kevin Abstract after posting on the forum, KanyeToThe, that he was looking for bandmates. Ameer Vann, Joba, Matt Champion, Merlyn Wood, Dom McLennon, Bearface, and more have all contributed to the large collective of artists.

Throughout their run, they released six studio albums including Saturation (2017), Saturation II (2017), Saturation III (2017), Iridescence (2018), Ginger (2019), and Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine (2021).

Their statement continued: “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being on this journey with us. We would not be here without our fans. We hope we’ve been able to inspire you as much as you have us these past eight years. We are bonded and grateful to you for life.”

