Brock Lesnar is being advertised for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, and this time it's believed that he'll be cashing in his "Money In The Bank" contract for a title opportunity against Universal champion Seth Rollins. At least, that's what Lesnar's advocate, Paul Heyman, revealed late last week.

Heyman did not specify exactly when The Beast Incarnate would be cashing in, only that it would occur between the hours of 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET, "at a time of [Lesnar's] choosing."

Lesnar made his unexpected return to WWE during the annual Money In The Bank ladder match in April, where he went on to grab the coveted briefcase that houses a championship contract. Despite not being an official entrant in the match, The Beast Incarnate made his shocking appearance just as Ali was scaling the ladder en route to the briefcase.

Lesnar, who has not competed in WWE since he dropped the Universal championship to Rollins at Wrestlemania 35 on April 7, is also scheduled for the upcoming Saudi Arabia "Super ShowDown" event. WWE Super ShowDown will stream live on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view outside of the Middle East on June 7 at 2pm ET.