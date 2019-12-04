WWE's biggest pay-per-view event of the year, Wrestlemania, is still four months away but the build toward Wrestlemania 36 will start to take shape at the annual Royal Rumble event in late January. As it turns out, the WWE has already started to plot out the potential Wrestlemania 36 card, including who will be challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

According to TalkSport, the WWE currently has two options on the table for Lesnar at Wrestlemania 36, including a "rubber match" against Cain Velasquez, who Brock recently defeated at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. The two former UFC veterans had previously clashed inside the octagon way back in 2010, which resulted in Velasquez taking the Heavyweight title from Brock at UFC 121.

The other opponent that WWE is reportedly considering for Lesnar at Wrestlemania 36 is none other than boxing heavyweight Tyson Fury. If the Gypsy King defeats Deontay Wilder in their rematch on February 22, it will only improve the likelihood of a Lesnar-Fury clash at Wrestlemania 36.

Per TalkSport:

"However, if Tyson Fury beats Deontay Wilder to become the WBC heavyweight champion of the world, the allure of having a boxing world champion face Lesnar is expected to be too much for Vince McMahon."

Fury made his WWE debut at October's Crown Jewel event, where he toppled WWE's resident "Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman.

Plans can certainly change on the road to Wrestlemania, but as of now rumors suggest that Vince and the WWE are dead set on putting Lesnar in a match with crossover appeal. Wrestlemania 36, emanating from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, is scheduled to take place on April 5.