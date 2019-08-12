The Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins feud might have finally come to an end, at least for now.

Rollins defeated The Beast Incarnate clean in the middle of the ring in the main event of SummerSlam on Sunday night to win back the WWE Universal Championship that he dropped to Lesnar back in July. Heading into tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman revealed that his client will not be granted a title rematch.

"My client #BrockLesnar and I have been apprised "no rematch will be granted" against WWE's Universal Heavyweight Champion #SethRollins!!! We find this decision to be arbitrary and patently unfair!"

Of course, it remains to be seen whether or not WWE stands by that statement. The official preview for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw teases a championship celebration for Rollins - but there's no mention of who his next challenger might be, or what's next for Lesnar.

Per WWE:

Seth Rollins’ ribs might have been injured at SummerSlam, but his fighting spirit was stronger than ever. After hitting Brock Lesnar with three massive Stomps, The Beastslayer lived up to his moniker to become a two-time Universal Champion, conquering the nigh-unbeatable Lesnar and bringing the coveted title home to Monday Night Raw. The Architect’s Universal Championship celebration continues tonight on Raw, coming to you live from Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

The next PPV on the WWE schedule is "Clash of Champions" on September 15 in which every WWE champion, Rollins included, will be forced to put their title on the line. With only one month to build towards that PPV, we should get some clues tonight regarding which superstars are in the running to challenge Rollins for the Universal Title.