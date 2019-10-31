Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez made his WWE in-ring debut on Thursday against fellow UFC alum Brock Lesnar at the Crown Jewel PPV in Saudi Arabia. And the whole thing was over shortly after it got started, as Brock locked in the kimura and Cain tapped out, as The Beast Incarnate retained the WWE Universal Championship.

After the match, Brock beat on Velasquez with a steel chair until Rey Mysterio was finally able to fight him off with a chair of his own. The whole match was so quick that you can check it out in the video embedded below if you've got two minutes to spare.

The stare down between Lesnar and Rey Mysterio after the match seems to suggest that this feud is far from over.

The WWE has already announced that Rey Mysterio will team up with Velasquez for a tag-team match at the WWE Live Mexico SuperShow taking place at the Arena Ciudad de México on Saturday, November 30, though their opponents have not yet been revealed. One would assume that Lesnar will be a part of that match but WWE has not yet made any official announcement.