WWE's SmackDown Live will be moving to Friday nights on Fox starting October 4, and they've lined up an explosive main event for the premiere episode.

On last night's episode of SmackDown Live, former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar made a surprise appearance and his advocate, Paul Heyman, issued a challenge to WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. Naturally, Kofi accepted and he was thanked moments later with a vicious F5, courtesy of The Beast Incarnate.

Kingston has held the WWE Championship since Wrestlemania 35 in April, when he defeated Daniel Bryan, while Lesnar, who has not had a match on SmackDown since 2004, just recently dropped the Universal Championship to Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

In addition to the Lesnar-Kingston title match, WWE has plenty of former WWE superstars booked for their Fox debut, which will also serve as the blue brand's 20th anniversary special. Among the legends and Hall of Famers set to appears on October 4: The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair and Sting.

The company has also announced that a superstar draft will take place the week after the premiere of SmackDown Live on Fox.