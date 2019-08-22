Love & Hip Hop star Brittney Taylor has pulled in some luck when it comes to her assault case she was booked for when she clawed at the neck of Dina Khalil and later threw a phone in her face. The brawl happened before her drama with Remy Ma and just last week we posted on the dismissal deal she struck with the court and now sources say her charges have been completely dropped.

New York Daily News reports that a Manhattan Criminal Court has dropped Brittney's charges and her case will be permanently sealed in six months. By no surprise, Brittney is forbidden to have any contact with Dina. Brittney was all kinds of excited about the news as we can see from her share to Instagram where she videotaped herself walking out of the courthouse smiling, popping her collar and thanking her lawyer for breaking her free.

Brittney is still going forward with her case against Remy Ma and charging her for assault. The last time Remy and Brittney attended court was back in July so we can only assume that they'll be due in front of a judge again to settle the matter.

"I just don’t feel like it’s okay for people to put their hands on someone that’s not being malicious to them, that’s being genuine,” Brittney said of Remy when she accused the rapper of punching her in the face for no reason. "She’s supposed to be someone with the status and power that she can use for good or bad."