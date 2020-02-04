She was bold and unashamed in April 2019 when she took to Instagram to publicly call out rapper Remy Ma, but now Brittney Taylor just wants to be left alone. Last Spring, Brittney shared an image of herself donning what looked to be a painful black eye. In the caption to her photo, Brittney accused her Love & Hip Hop New York co-star of assaulting her at a New York City Cancer benefit concert for no reason at all.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Then, Brittney did an interview alongside her lawyers where she shared details of what she said was an unprovoked attack—an incident that Remy maintained never occurred. Fat Joe was performing at the concert in question and he, too, repeatedly stated that Remy, who was still on probation at the time, never touched Brittney.

Remy faced assault and a number of other charges in connection with the alleged attack, but back in early December 2019, the charges against Remy were dropped. Brittney has been tight-lipped about the case for months, but now that Love & Hip Hop New York is back on the air, Remy is openly speaking about the accusations against her.

Monday (February 3) night's episode must have rubbed Brittney the wrong way because she wrote a lengthy message on her Instagram Story. First, she accused Remy of "deformation of character" before adding that she was disappointed to see her case being discussed on television when all she wants to do it move on. "I'm in such a better place and space in my life," Brittney wrote. "It's a shame I have to watch this bs on TV. The Sad part is I've completely moved on. I left it alone. But Them people know what they did. It's sad af that they're really Making it seem like I did things for clout."

"You people Still Bashing my name on national Television is crazy," she continued. "I went through enough over that situation. I'm literally traumatized! I'm a bigger and better person. I've been violated enough. Stop milking it. And Just let a young n*gga be." Swipe through below.