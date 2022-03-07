Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, spoke out on Instagram, over the weekend, regarding the WNBA star's ongoing detainment in Russia. Brittney has reportedly been stuck in Russia since at least February due to a drug charge.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me regarding my wife’s safe return from Russia," Cherelle captioned a photo of the couple. "Your prayers and support are greatly appreciated. I love my wife wholeheartedly, so this message comes during one of the weakest moments of my life."

She continued: "I understand that many of you have grown to love BG over the years and have concerns and want details. Please honor our privacy as we continue to work on getting my wife home safely."



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Brittney was allegedly traveling with vape cartridges, which were found in her suitcase at an airport.

The US State Department issued a "do not travel'' advisory for Russia, following the country's invasion of Ukraine, last month.

A WNBA spokesperson recently confirmed to ESPN that all other players competing in either Russia or Ukraine have left.

"We love and support Brittney, and at this time, our main concern is her safety, physical and mental health, and her safe return home," the Phoenix Mercury said in a statement, Saturday.

Check out Cherelle's post below.





