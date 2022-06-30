WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been in Russia on drug charges for over four months now, as her trial began on Monday. With the trial making headlines across the globe, Griner’s wife, Cherelle, says the 31 year old center is “struggling” and “terrified” in this time behind bars.

"She is a human," Cherelle said to Rev. Al Sharpton on his "Keepin' It Real" radio show on SiriusXM. "She's struggling. She's there, terrified. She's there alone. I mean, even in America, if she was going through a legal proceeding, she wouldn't be doing it alone."

"Everything about this is just your biggest nightmare," Cherelle said. "On top of the fact that BG is in a situation where this isn't even a trial. Considering an execution, Russia has a 99% conviction rate. Nothing about this is justice."

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Griner made her first appearance in court Monday, handcuffs and surrounded by police. She faces up to 10 years in Russian prison if convicted. Cherelle also once again pleaded for the intervention of the U.S. Government in bringing her wife home as quickly as possible.

"We need to apply as much public pressure on our government as possible to move swiftly," she said.

Griner was caught with vape cartridges carrying hash oil, which is derived from cannabis. Many experts have said that a conviction seems likely for the WNBA star. Due to Russian law, Griner's family is not allowed to attend the trial. Many are calling the situation a "show trial", and the true intention is to force the U.S. Government to trade for Griner's freedom.

