WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russian prison for nearly five months after she was caught with cannabis oil while trying to leave the county. In the time since her arrest, the NBA and the WNBA have joined efforts and prioritized working to bring Griner home while NBA teams have shown their support for the Phoenix Mercury star.

Her wife, Cherelle Griner sought aid from the U.S. government, although the results were futile.

Mike Mattina/Getty Images

Last week, the country deemed Griner a political prisoner but Russia has denied that claim. Russian officials insist that she will head to court for her breaking Russian law, and will not be exempt because of her status as a U.S. citizen.

For her crimes, the 31-year-old was initially ordered to remain in pretrial detention until at least July 2nd, but instead made an early court appearance on Monday (June 27).

Griner was pictured shackled and handcuffed to a guard who led her into the courtroom. According to TMZ, a trial date of July 1st was agreed upon at the proceedings. It's also been noted that if she is found guilty of her charges, Griner will be facing up to 10 years in prison.

The U.S. is committed to preventing the WNBA player from being sentenced, and according to Congressman Colin Allred of Texas, authorities are “actively negotiating” Brittney’s return to America.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we bring you the latest news and updates on this story and more.

[Via]