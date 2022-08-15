Brittney Griner has become one of the biggest sports stories of 2022 due to her detainment inside a Russian prison. The story broke all the way back in February during the early stages of the Ukraine-Russia war. According to reports, Griner was attempting to come home from her time playing in Russia, when she was eventually stopped at the airport with cannabis oil cartridges in her bag.

In Russia, this can lead to some very hefty sentences, and in the end, Griner was convicted of drug possession and smuggling. As a result of this verdict, Griner is now facing 9 years in a Russian prison, although the United States government is working on a prisoner swap that would bring her home a lot sooner.

Eric Gay - Pool/Getty Images

According to CNN, Griner's legal team is now doing everything they can to have this verdict and sentencing reversed. For instance, the team of lawyers has filed an appeal, which is fairly standard practice as far as verdicts and sentences go. It remains to be seen how far this will get Griner, although it is a step in the right direction, at least for now.

Overall, this is simply a terrible situation for Griner, and there is no timeline on when she will be allowed home. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates pertaining to Griner's situation.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

