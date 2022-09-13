At this point, everyone is aware of Brittney Griner's current predicament in Russia. Back in February, Griner was placed in custody without bail as she was caught with weed cartridges in her bag at the airport. The WNBA star was denied bail at every single stage of her detainment and once the trial came around, Griner pled guilty to drug possession and smuggling chargers.

Since that time, Griner has been sentenced to nine years in jail, and there is a ton of uncertainty when it comes to her situation. The US government is trying to negotiate a prisoner swap, while Griner's lawyer is looking for an appeal.

Mike Mattina/Getty Images

According to a new report from PEOPLE, Griner is feeling incredibly stressed out in jail right now, especially since her situation has not improved. The government has made little headway on a deal to get her out, and she is feeling like things aren't moving as fast as they should be.

Griner's lawyer Maria Blagovolina told the publication that her sentence was "absolutely unreasonable" and that is why they are looking for any avenue to get her out of jail sooner rather than later.

Mike Mattina/Getty Images

Stay tuned to HNHH for updates on this constantly developing story.

