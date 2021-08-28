This entire last month has been interesting for Brittany Renner. The Instagram model and author has been dealing with a very public breakup that involves NBA star PJ Washington. The two have a child together and based on how things have played out, some believe that Renner is guilty of grooming the young basketball star for the sole purpose of finessing him. Despite all of this, Renner has remained firm on the idea that she has done nothing wrong, and even now, she is still preaching her innocence.

On Instagram, Renner can be found talking to her audience, and sometimes even her biggest critics. For instance, Renner went on her Instagram story yesterday and delivered an interesting message that contained what can only be described as Pinterest-level deep thoughts.

"I don't know who needs to hear this but stand your ground. It's sacred. So when you stand your ground, you stand in your truth. And when you stand in your truth, you stand in your power. And when you stand in your power...TUH," she said. "I've come to a place where I've accepted that my light is so bright that it causes the cockroaches to scatter in places they thought they could hide."

many fans pointed out that they have no clue what kind of point Renner was trying to make here.