Brittany Renner is proud to be a baby mama. She's confidently declaring that it's "stepdaddy season" as she looks for her next victim, and she may have already found him.

Making a post on social media, social media personality Brittany Renner said that she's looking for somebody to become her baby's "step daddy," sending a clear message to PJ Washington, her ex-boyfriend with whom she has a child, that their fling just wasn't going to work out.



"Hey y'all, it's officially stepdaddy season," declared Renner. "Yeah, what up, I got the car seat in the back! Let's go to the park! Don't let your baby mama or your baby daddy block your blessings. I know in theory it sounds good keeping the same person to have kids with but that's insanity as well. So if it doesn't work out with them, it'll work out with someone else. And trust me, I know it's ghetto. It is so ghetto being a baby mama and thinking about multiple baby daddies is scary but we're gonna be alright. We're moving forward, onward, upward."

She went on to send a clear message to PJ Washington, despite not using his name and saying that their relationship would never have worked out.



As she looks for a man to help her raise her child, she may have found a suitor. Juicy J reposted Brittany's video on Twitter, saying, "I love her energy." In "Bandz A Make Her Dance," Juicy does say that he can't turn down "ratchet p***y..."

