Those Fresh & Fit fellas are making their way from one podcast set to another. Walter Weekes and Myron Gaines have gained popularity among their male listeners as they offer questionable advice about women. Recently, they went viral after a clash with Asian Doll, causing other clips from their podcast to surface, including one from Gaines who degraded Black women while detailing just how unattractive he thinks they are.

The Fresh & Fit hosts stood ten toes down on their remarks, even after podcast king Joe Budden blasted them online, and they're expounding on their thoughts with DJ Akademiks on the Off The Record podcast.

Weekes and Gaines have also openly criticized women in the industry, from rappers to social media personalities, and those disapproving comments have included Brittany Renner. Unlike others who have been targeted by Fresh & Fit, Renner joined Akademiks and confronted Weekes and Gaines.

"You said you warn guys about girls like me, so tell me about girls like me," said Renner. Gaines answered, "Just women in general..." However, Renner cut him off. "Don't 'women in general' 'cause you literally, specifically said before we got on here, you did say that you warn guys about girls like me. So, now that we're face to face, what kind of girl am I?"

Gaines was direct. "You're not special. You're like other girls." Renner questioned what makes him special and Gaines didn't have an answer. She moved on to ask him what it is he gets from telling girls they're not special. "How does that make you feel?... 'Cause if I say, 'You're a b*tch ass n*gga,' that does something for me, right?"

"If I insult you or if I tell you you're not special, you're forgettable, what does that do for me?" Renner continued. She also revealed that she rejected their invitation to their podcast because it was "forgettable," adding that she hated the setup and the name was "underwhelming." They were mighty quiet.

