She was somewhere minding her business when her name was brought up in a social media debate, and Brittany Renner took a few minutes to answer the call. We previously reported on Cam Newton's visit to Million Dollaz Worth of Game where he spoke about his aversion to "bad b*tches." He said, “Now, a woman for me is handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs, right? And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of ‘I’m a boss b*tch, I'mma this, I'mma that...’ No baby, but you can’t cook."

Newton added, "You don’t know when to be quiet! You don’t know how to allow a man to lead." The comments caused an uproar on social media, especially Twitter, and CFO sports host J. Tuck interpreted the remarks to mean: "Cam Newton basically said he prefers an Ayesha Curry or Savannah James over a Brittany Renner .. and all y’all heard was 'cookin' [crying laughing emojis]."

Renner, who recently sat down with Newton for an interview, caught wind of the mention and clapped back.

"Some women choose to suck a d*ck and shut up, some don’t. 'Marriage is a business' to many so yeah people play the part," she replied. "Let’s stop glorifying relationships and the individuals in them we know nothing about. Most cheat with women who look nothing like their wife anyway!"

On her Instagram story, Renner shared Tuck's tweet because, she said, "I know someone out there ... a lot of these couples don't even really like each other for real. You're not even attracted to your wife. Okay? Very sad that a lot of people cannot live in their truth. Come to the light. We want to see who you really are. Why people can't do that? Because marriage is a business to a lot of people."

"It's a preference, people want to get married for whatever reason. Let people be happy with their preferences," she added. "God bless!" Check it out below.