A few weeks ago, rising R&B singer Mariah The Scientist took to Twitter to let her fans know that despite their obvious physical similarities, she is not the same person as social media influencer Brittany Renner. On Monday (March 14), the two finally linked up to prove that they are not the same person, sharing side-by-side photos on their pages.

Seemingly shooting a new music video together for a song off her new EP, The Intermission, Mariah The Scientist and Brittany Renner looked like identical twins in a post shared on social media. They both got their makeup done, changing into matching outfits to fool the camera and everybody at home, as nobody can tell the two apart in the images.



Lisa Lake/Getty Images



Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Those who previously were not seeing the similarities appear to be convinced now, with dozens sharing their thoughts in the comments.

As the comparisons absorbed many of Mariah's fans' thoughts, the singer confirmed that she is not, in any way, related to Brittany Renner. It seems as though they took the pictures to prove to folks that they aren't the same person.

This comes following the release of Mariah's new four-song project, which dropped last week. What do you think about her photos with Brittany Renner? Do you think they look the same? Let us know in the comments.