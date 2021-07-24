Brittany Howard Shares "Jaime (Reimagined)" Ft. Childish Gambino & More

Brittany Howard is already an accomplished musician with several Grammys under her belt. Her band Alabama Shakes has been a success in their own right but Howard's foray as a solo artist has been equally well-received. In 2019, Howard shared her debut album, Jaime to critical acclaim which earned her another seven Grammy nominations. While she's been riding high off of the album, she delivered a reimagined version of the album to her fans this week.

Howard revamped her debut album for her latest release, Jaime (Reimagined). The 13-song project delivers remixes and re-worked versions of the album's songs with contributions from Childish Gambino, Common, BadBadNotGood, EarthGang, Syd, Little Dragon, and more.

The project's release comes days after Howard shared "Stay High" with Childish Gambino. Peep the project below.