mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Brittany Howard Links With Childish Gambino For "Stay High"

Mitch Findlay
July 20, 2021 10:21
314 Views
20
0
2021 ATO Records2021 ATO Records
2021 ATO Records

Stay High (Childish Gambino Version)
Brittany Howard Feat. Childish Gambino

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Childish Gambino connects with Brittany Howard for an updated version of her massive single "Stay High."


In 2019, Alabama Shakes singer-songwriter Brittany Howard dropped off her acclaimed album Jaime, which went on to secure multiple Grammy nominations. Now, Howard will be dropping off Jaime Reimagined on Friday, featuring updated songs with appearances from Bon Iver, BadBadNotGood, EarthGang, and Childish Gambino. It's the latter who shines on Howard's latest release, the official "Childish Gambino Version" of "Stay High."

Though it might not be the full-fledged Gambino return that some fans have been hoping for, it's always welcome to hear the dulcet tones of Donald Glover. Shifting Howard's arrangement into digital territory, Gambino flexes his smooth falsetto over warm synthesizers and strings. Stylistically, it feels as if Gambino is comfortable over tracks like this, and perhaps we'll see him exploring this sound further if and when he drops a new album. 

Check out the Childish Gambino version of Brittany Howards' Stay High now, and look for her Jaime Reimagined to drop this Friday. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS 

Where I come from, we work hard
And we grind, and we hustle all day, don't we?
There comes a time, there comes a time
At night where we can play
And we'll be smiling, laughing, joking, clapping
And yell and holler and just feel great

Brittany Howard
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  0
  314
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Brittany Howard Childish Gambino
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Brittany Howard Links With Childish Gambino For "Stay High"
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject