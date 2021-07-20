Brittany Howard Links With Childish Gambino For "Stay High"

In 2019, Alabama Shakes singer-songwriter Brittany Howard dropped off her acclaimed album Jaime, which went on to secure multiple Grammy nominations. Now, Howard will be dropping off Jaime Reimagined on Friday, featuring updated songs with appearances from Bon Iver, BadBadNotGood, EarthGang, and Childish Gambino. It's the latter who shines on Howard's latest release, the official "Childish Gambino Version" of "Stay High."

Though it might not be the full-fledged Gambino return that some fans have been hoping for, it's always welcome to hear the dulcet tones of Donald Glover. Shifting Howard's arrangement into digital territory, Gambino flexes his smooth falsetto over warm synthesizers and strings. Stylistically, it feels as if Gambino is comfortable over tracks like this, and perhaps we'll see him exploring this sound further if and when he drops a new album.

Check out the Childish Gambino version of Brittany Howards' Stay High now, and look for her Jaime Reimagined to drop this Friday.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Where I come from, we work hard

And we grind, and we hustle all day, don't we?

There comes a time, there comes a time

At night where we can play

And we'll be smiling, laughing, joking, clapping

And yell and holler and just feel great

