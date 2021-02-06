Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach and Andy Reid's son Britt Reid was in a car crash on Thursday night, in Kansas City. The wreck took place while Reid was driving his Dodge Ram pickup truck on the highway, according to Yahoo! Sports. As Reid was getting onto the highway, he ended up hitting a car that had stopped in need of assistance. The owner of that vehicle had family right in front of him, who was also hit by Reid. Reid and the man in question were not injured although there were two children harmed in the crash. One of them is a five-year-old who has life-threatening injuries.

Following the incident, the Kansas City Chiefs put out a statement saying that they are aware of the accident and they will be looking into the situation. As a result, Reid will not be traveling with the team to Tampa Bay, which means he will not coach in the Super Bowl.

According to police, Reid admitted to having a couple of drinks prior to the accident. They also said his eyes were bloodshot and that he was also on Adderall. The accident is still being investigated which means Reid could still face legal punishment.

This is a developing story so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you more details.

Mark Brown/Getty Images

[Via]