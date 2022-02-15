There have been some epic Halftime shows over the years but it's going to be increasingly difficult to top what Dr. Dre accomplished on Sunday. He brought a powerhouse line-up of his most notable protegés, like Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and of course, Eminem. The Detroit MC followed Kendrick Lamar's epic performance of "Alright" with a short rendition of "Forgot About Dre" before sliding into his biggest record to date, "Lose Yourself."

The set was a dose of nostalgia for the 80s and 90s babies. Some of Em's peers during his reign in the late 90s and early aughts had nothing but praise for him. Britney Spears took to Instagram where she penned a sweet note about Em's performance during the Halftime show, and the positive impact he had on her life.



Rob Carr/Getty Images

"Wow !!! @Eminem last night at the Super Bowl ... he should have had way more time," she wrote. "he was everything to me when I was younger and it was so weird in the first two seconds I saw him on stage last night I felt like I was 17 again !!! It's honestly kinda scary how certain artists and music can do that ... we are so lucky to live in a world where music can give us hope ... identity ... acceptance ...and love !!!"

While Britney had heavy praise for Em, there was a point in time when she was a frequent target on his hit list. On "The Real Slim Shady" and "Ass Like That," Eminem namedropped her but his disdain for her music was far more evident on the latter. "An anti-Backstreet and Ricky Martin / Whose instinct’s to kill *NSYNC, don’t get me started / These f*ckin’ brats can’t sing and Britney’s garbage," he raps on the record.

