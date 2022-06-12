On June 9, Britney Spears tied the knot with her, now husband, Sam Asghari. The wedding took place at the couple's home and was extremely private-- not even her children were in attendance. While they had high hopes of their ceremony going smoothly, things got out of hand when Spears' ex-boyfriend came onto the premises and allegedly had a knife.

Axelle Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The former partner, Jason Alexander, recorded himself breaking onto the property in an attempt to find the "Baby One More Time" songstress. Before he was wrestled to the ground, Jason was confronted by security guards several times. He'd told them he was crashing the event, then switched his story and said that he'd been invited.

Aside from the mishap, the rest of their wedding seemed to have run rather smoothly. Several celebrities like Selena Gomez, Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Donatella Versace were seen celebrating with the happily wedded couple.

After the "I Do's" were said, Britney took to social media to relive her special day. She uploaded an image of her and the groom in their wedding attire on Instagram and wrote, "Wow!!! Holy holy crap!!! WE DID IT!!! WE GOT MARRIED... I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me... I had a panic attack then got it together."

The 40-year-old also shared a video of her dancing with her man in nothing but a black blazer. While no one knew what she had on underneath, Britney let everyone know in the caption. "LIVING IS GIVING … pssss don’t worry I had my first diamond thong underneath my jacket … hope I didn’t offend anyone."

Check out the clip below.