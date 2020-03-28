Britney Spears was "obviously joking" about being faster than Usain Bolt, when she claimed to have beat the world-renowned sprinter's 100 metre dash world record time. The super fit former pop star is constantly documenting her workouts on social media, and on Wednesday, Britney shared a fitness update with her followers via Instagram. In a since-deleted post, Brit had shared a screenshot of her stopwatch app, which had a "00:05.97" timestamp on it, and claimed in the caption to have sprinted 100 metres in that short time, beating her previous attempts. Many fans doubted the validity of Brit's supposed time, considering how absurdly fast she'd have to be to do the 100 metre dash in less than 6 seconds. Many of them pointed out that it was highly unlikely she was telling the truth, since Usain Bolt currently holds the world record for running that same distance in 9.58 seconds. Did Britney really think we'd believe she was faster than the fastest person on earth?

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Apparently, no. In another since-deleted post, Britney cleared the air about the whole "I beat the world record for fastest sprinter" thing, indicating that, of course, she was kidding. “Obviously I was joking about running the 100 meter dash in 5.97 seconds," she wrote on the post. "The world record is held by Usain Bolt which is 9.58 seconds …. but you better believe I’m coming for the world record 😂 !!!! #joking #workbitch.” We'd honestly love to see Britney actually beat Usain's world record. Anything is possible!

[Via]