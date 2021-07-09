Barring her shithead of a father, Britney Spears has stood her ground. After posting a photo of her bareback on Instagram, she was met with controversy in regards to who was actually in the photo. With superfans knowing that the singer has a tattoo on her neck, they were questioning why it wasn't on that of the photo's subject.

Spears ultimately took to the same platform in order to address these concerns, which should truly be the least of concerns for both her or her fans following the news this past week. Nevertheless, she posted a classic Tumblr-era photo in response to the questions, reading "while you're talking behind my back feel free to bend down and KISS MY ASS," in this hilarious block font style.

With all this unnecessary controversy coming just one week after Spears' judge denied to remove her father from conservatorship, which was subsequent to Jamie Spears denying all responsibility for her current living conditions. Having been the case since 2008, the early-2000s pop icon brought it upon herself to address these issues publicly for the first time. Documents from the case stated that she has not felt comfortable performing under her father's "care," though this did not help her case.

With cries of Free Britney coming from protests in Los Angeles, the singer has earned support from her music industry peers who have made it apparent that this is an unbearable situation, by all means.