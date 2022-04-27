Britney Spears is getting ready to be a mama for the third time, and although the "Gimme More" songstress is known for sharing her bubbly personality (and her body) with her fans online, she recently announced that she'll be taking some time off of social media for the foreseeable future following her pregnancy announcement.

As Uproxx notes, the 40-year-old made a post earlier this week dropping off a brief adorable (but funny) clip of a tiny baby, wrapped in a towel while holding a mug and rocking some heart-shaped sunglasses. If we're reading her message right, it seems that Spears will be treating herself to some serious rest and relaxation while she's away.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"I'm going on a social media hiatus for a little while," she wrote in the caption. "I send my love and God bless you all!!!"

While the Mississippi born starlet didn't reveal exactly what she plans to get up to with her free time, previous uploads have found her frequently discussing the book that she confirmed she's writing earlier this month, as well as the potential of starting a podcast while she waits for her new bundle of joy to arrive.





Elsewhere in the news, Britney Spears recently opened up about her relationship with the father of her first two children, Kevin Federline, claiming that he "abandoned" her while she was expecting – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]