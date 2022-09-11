Britney Spears is no stranger to familial drama. Recently, she's been butting heads with her ex-husband Kevin Federline and their two sons. Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, went on TV to discuss their mother, and said that they were "praying" for her. Spears then responded with frustration, saying, "Pray for what? I keep working so I can pay off mom's legal fees and her house. Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad $40K a month? Or is the reason behind you guys deciding to be hateful because it's actually over in two years and you don't get anything?"

Now, it has been about six months since she's seen her children, and on Saturday (September 10) night, the "Toxic" singer took to Instagram to discuss how she was faring without them. Over a series of posts that were a simple white background with the sound of Britney talking, the pop star detailed her devastation about their estrangement.

"Since they've been gone I've honestly felt like a huge part of me has died," she said in one of the posts. "Like literally I have no purpose anymore. They were my joy, they were my everything. I look forward to seeing them."

Spears blamed her separation from her sons on Federline, who did a TV interview in which he raised questions about his ex-wife's ability to raise their kids. Britney clapped back by saying she had more physical custody of the kids than Federline when they were younger, claiming that she had them up to 70% of the time.

With all that in mind, Spears noted that she was shocked at "how it's so easy just to cut me off like that."

