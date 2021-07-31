Britney Spears shared photos on Instagram, Friday, from Maui where she appears to be vacationing with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

The first post shows Asghari showing off her favorite cocktail, a picture of a "rare white owl," and a video of herself rocking a pink bikini at the beach.

"It’s the little things you know … my favorite drink and the beach in Maui … GOD I LOVE YOU ALL ….. have a brilliant day my friends," she captioned the post. "Pssss check out the statue of the rare white owl … I saw it this morning !!!! Before I saw it, a beautiful little boy with white blond hair who was two years old screamed at his mamma because he wanted his drink with a straw … it was the most adorable thing ever cause he reminded me of my boys when they were younger !!!!"



Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

Spears also posted another video of herself topless, marking the fourth time she's done so this week.

She also declared on her story that, "If standing up for yourself burns a bridge, I have matches," according to TMZ

In the midst of a viral legal battle to get released from a conservatorship, Spears recently announced that she is quitting her Vegas gig and not doing any more live performances "anytime soon."

