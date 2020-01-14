In the late '90s and throughout the early 2000s, there wasn't a single musical act as polarizing as Britney Spears. The world was able to witness the maturation of the then-teen to the now 38-year-old woman who has accomplished world-renowned success as a pop icon and respected mother of two children.

While she has earned every entertainment accolade imaginable from Grammy Award winner to Guinness World Record holder, the "...Baby One More Time" performer has prioritized her health as one of her main goals to improve on in the new year. A few weeks back, Spears posted a short video to IG account stating that she would be utilizing multiple, unorthodox methods to maintain her fitness goals. Spears captioned the post:

"In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga …. I’m a beginner and it’s kind of hard to let go …. learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body 😳 !!! I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving !!!! Thank God for Mother Nature …. she’s really no joke …. she grounds me and helps me find my feet and always opens my mind when I step outside …. !!!! I was lucky today with this beautiful weather 🍀🍀🌸🌸🌸☀️ I just flew in from a trip with my family and I ran a 6.8 speed outside my house for a 100 meter yard dash ... I did 6 in high school so I’m trying to gain speed !!!! I hurt my thigh so I apologize if my legs look swollen 😔😔🙄🙄🙄. I hope you all have a wonderful new year and GOD SPEED !!!!! PS I’m so cool with my tennis shoes and yoga 🧘‍♀️ it’s the new thing you know 😹😹😹😜😜 !!!!"

This past Sunday, the multiplatinum pop star remained committed to her fitness vow, posting another video of herself doing yoga in the comfort of her front yard. This time, Ms. Spears showed off her svelte figure and curves while sporting a tiny, turquoise bikini. While in recent years, Britney Spears has struggled with mental health and personal obstacles, it appears that the starlet is well on her way to living a fulfilled and healthy lifestyle. Check out Britney Spears master her 'downward dog' in the Instagram post provided below.