In her usual fashion, Britney Spears is dropping a bomb on her fans – this one far less nude than her usual social media antics find her.

Rather than stripping down for her Instagram, the mother of two delivered a 22-minute-long video on Youtube on Sunday (August 28) evening, spilling plenty of tea on her 13-year-long conservatorship, during which she was primarily under the control of her father, Jamie Spears. The popstar promoted the clip on Twitter, but it was quickly removed (not before fan accounts shared reposts, though).

Britney Spears attends the 2016 Billboard Music Awards -- David Becker/Getty Images

"I get nothing out of sharing all of this," the 40-year-old said of her decision to speak her truth on her own terms. "I have offers to do interviews with Oprah and so many people [for] lots and lots of money, but it’s insane. I don’t want any of it. For me, it’s beyond a sit-down proper interview."

From the sounds of things, Spears felt abandoned by her family throughout the conservatorship, particularly when they visited her beach house as she was in the midst of receiving mental health treatment. "They literally killed me. They threw me away," she vented.

"I felt like my family threw me away. I was performing for thousands of people at night in Vegas, the rush of being a performer, the laughter, the respect… I was a machine. I was a f*cking machine, not even human almost. It was insane."

The Circus songstress recalled a 2019 incident when she was admitted to a mental health facility after reasonably objecting to a dance move during a rehearsal. According to Spears, she was ordered to tell the public that she sought treatment in relation to her father's colon illness.

"I was, like, ‘Why are you guys doing this?'" the "Gimme More" hitmaker told listeners, adding that Jamie's last words to her were allegedly "Now you don’t have to go, but if you don’t go, we’re going to go to trial and you’re going to lose. I have way more people on my side than you [do]. You don’t even have a lawyer, so don’t even think about it."

Spears also called out her mother, Lynne, for hiding and refusing to protect her daughter. "I feel like she could have gotten me a lawyer in literally two seconds," the Mississippi native admitted.

"My friend helped me get one in the end, but every time I made contact with a firm, my phone was tapped and my phone would get taken away from me."

Listen to Britney Spears' full recounting of the trauma she endured throughout her conservatorship below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

